



Tel Aviv: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has said it carried out a drone strike against a Hezbollah post in southern Lebanon in response to an anti-tank guided missile attack on an army post on the border, which was claimed by the terror group, The Times of Israel reported.





The IDF said it also launched artillery strikes against the source of the missile fire.





The IDF earlier said an anti-tank missile was launched from Lebanon towards a military post near the community of Arab Al-Aramshe.





Taking to X, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) stated, "An anti-tank missile was launched from Lebanon toward a military post adjacent to the community of Arab Al-Aramshe on the #BlueLine."





A suspected infiltration attempt occurred near the border town of Rosh HaNikra.





A senior Israel Defence Forces (IDF) officer and two soldiers were killed during a firefight with terrorists who infiltrated into Israeli territory from southern Lebanon on Monday afternoon, the military confirmed on Tuesday.





Five additional Israeli troops were wounded in the attack, according to the IDF.





The officer was identified as 300th Brigade Deputy Commander Lt Col Alim Abdullah, 40, from the Druze village of Yanuh-Jat in northern Israel.





Meanwhile, the IDF said it targeted the Islamic University of Gaza, which serves as an "important centre of political and military power for Hamas in the Gaza Strip".





In a post shared on X, the IDF stated, "Fighter jets recently attacked the Islamic University, which serves as an important centre of political and military power for the terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip and a training institution for the development and production of weapons. The IDF continues with extensive waves of attacks in the Gaza Strip at this time as well."





Earlier in the day, the spokesperson for Israel Defence Forces (IDF), Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus, said over 1,200 citizens were killed and more than 2,700 injured in the Hamas strikes, adding that the Israeli forces were ready to execute the mission in Gaza.





"Four days after Hamas breached into Israel, attacked Israeli communities, murdered and massacred Israeli citizens and took dozens of Israeli hostages into Gaza. The death toll is staggering, a 1200 dead Israelis. The overwhelming majority of them civilians and more than 2,700 wounded and sadly something tells me that these are not final numbers," he said.





The IDF spokesperson informed that about 3,00,000 soldiers have been deployed on the Gaza border, adding that they would ensure that Hamas is completely shorn of its military capabilities at the end of the ongoing war.







