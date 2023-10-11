

The Gaganyaan project envisages to demonstrate human spaceflight capability by launching a crew of three members to an orbit of 400km for a three-day mission and bringing them back safely



Chennai: India will conduct a key test in its ambitious space mission Gaganyaan on Oct. 21, launching an empty module into outer space and bringing it back to earth, deputy minister for science and technology Jitendra Singh said here.





The final mission, expected to take place next year, is the first of its kind for the country and will cost about 90.23 billion Indian rupees ($1.08 billion). It will involve launching a human-habitable space capsule with a crew of three to an orbit of 400 km (250 miles) before bringing them safely back to land in Indian waters.





The word Gaganyaan in Hindi translates to sky craft.



