



On the night of May 9, 2025, just a day before the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, US Vice President JD Vance tried to contact Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi 3-4 times. Modi was busy in meetings with the armed forces and could not pick up initially but returned the call later.





During the call, Vance warned Modi of a planned large-scale attack by Pakistan. PM Modi responded firmly that if Pakistan were to attack India, India’s counterattack would be even stronger, famously saying "we will respond to bullets with cannons" ("Hum Goli Ja Jawab Gole Se Denge"). This exchange highlighted India’s resolve to respond robustly against any aggression.





PM Modi told the Lok Sabha that on May 9 night, a day before the ceasefire, "US Vice President (JD Vance) tried to reach out to me 3-4 times, but I was busy with meetings with the armed forces".

"When I returned the call, the US Vice President warned me of a big attack from Pakistan. I told him that if Pakistan attacks India, our attack would be much bigger as we will respond to bullets with cannons. This was my answer," said PM Modi.





Therefore, PM Modi was clear in his Lok Sabha address that no world leader asked India to stop its military operation, known as Operation Sindoor, which was India's counterstrike following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed 26 lives.





This was in response to claims by former US President Donald Trump who repeatedly said he helped broker the peace ceasefire agreement. Modi rejected these claims, stating no foreign country intervened to stop India's action. Instead, it was Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) who requested a ceasefire after suffering heavy losses following India's precise strikes on terror bases and military installations.





Modi also criticised the opposition Congress party for not supporting the government’s military action and instead making statements that, according to him, discouraged the soldiers. The Prime Minister pointed out that India had the support of the entire world in its anti-terrorism defense, except for three countries that spoke in favor of Pakistan at the United Nations.





Based On ANI Report







