



Tel Aviv: Israel Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said that the main objective of the expected invasion of the Gaza Strip will be the destruction of the Hamas government and terror group.





Following the elimination of Hamas, Galant said there would be a new "security reality" in the Gaza Strip.





Gallant made his remarks while speaking before the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee meeting in Tel Aviv on Friday.





Gallant also outlined the war's objectives, which include destroying both the military and government operations of Hamas.





Gallant also said Israel will move quickly to remove any governmental responsibility Israel has over Gaza by creating a new "security regime" in the strip.





Speaking to committee members, Gallant outlined the three phases that will occur during the war.





"We are in the first phase, in which a military campaign is taking place with [airstrikes] and later with a [ground] manoeuvre, with the purpose of destroying operatives and damaging infrastructure in order to defeat and destroy Hamas," Gallant said.





The second phase will involve the elimination of "pockets of resistance." Overall, according to Gallant, there will also be a lower intensity of fighting during the second phase.





"The third step will be the creation of a new security regime in the Gaza Strip, the removal of Israel's responsibility for day-to-day life in the Gaza Strip, and the creation of a new security reality for the citizens of Israel and the residents of the [area surrounding Gaza]," he said.





The Israeli government has been under pressure to ensure that the army will not become bogged down in endless fighting in the Gaza Strip.





In response, it has set out its war aims to ensure there is no protracted fighting while guaranteeing the end of the Hamas presence in Gaza.





War was declared after Hamas invaded Israel on October 7. Some 2,500 terrorists attacked border communities, killing some 1,400 people and seizing 200-250 hostages of all ages.







