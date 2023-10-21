



Lahore: After spending four years in self-imposed exile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif reached Lahore on Saturday and is set to address a rally at the Minar-i-Pakistan.





The PML-N supremo will address a massive crowd of supporters decked in green and yellow, reported Dawn.





The three-time premier of Pakistan arrived in Lahore for the grand rally being organised by PML-N to welcome Nawaz after his return from self-imposed exile in London.





Sharif landed in Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore in the same helicopter that was used by incarcerated former PM Imran Khan for his political campaigns, SAMAA TV reported.





Meanwhile, in a dramatic turn of events after the return of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, a fight broke out in his flight after the luggage of his party leader went missing, Pakistan-based SAMAA TV reported.





"A fight broke on the flight in which Nawaz Sharif was travelling when PMLN leader Malik Noor Awan's luggage went missing," SAMAA TV posted on X (formerly Twitter).





The party has prepared for a grand welcome for the former PM. Several party leaders and workers converged in Lahore from all across Pakistan for the party's grand power show. The party has also booked multiple special trains to ensure that its supporters are able to attend the Minar-e-Pakistan rally.





"Nawaz Sharif is the Lion, the King, and the Pride of Pakistan! He's back, and he's here to stay!" PML-N posted on X.





Several party leaders and workers gathered in Lahore under PML-N Provincial President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Amir Makam to welcome Nawaz Sharif.





A convoy of vehicles left for the party's grand show in Lahore, under the leadership of former federal minister Chaudhary Mohammad Burgis Tahir.





After arriving in Lahore, Nawaz Sharif along with other party leaders also offered prayers at Shahi Qila.





Earlier in the day, Nawaz Sharif landed at Islamabad airport as he returned to Pakistan after four years of exile in London.





In a post on X, PML-N posted, "Umeed e Pakistan has landed in Islamabad Alhumdulillah. NAWAZ SHARIF IS BACK IN HIS HOMELAND."





Earlier, Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had given permission to a special plane booked to carry the PML-N supremo to land in the country upon its arrival, ARY News reported.





Nawaz Sharif was granted protective bail in two graft cases, while an accountability court suspended his arrest warrant in the Toshakhana case, removing all the legal hurdles in his smooth return to the country, Geo News reported.







