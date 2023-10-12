



New Delhi: Ahead of the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P-20), Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Thursday held bilateral talks with Bangladesh Parliament speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and discussed the "deepening" relationship between India and Bangladesh.





Taking to 'X' (formerly Twitter), Birla wrote, "Delighted to meet Speaker of Bangladesh Parliament Dr. Shirin S. Chaudhury. Emphasised that Bangladesh and India should further increase cooperation b/w Parliaments. Expressed satisfaction at increasing connectivity across road, rail, air, waterways and digital sectors".





Lok Sabha speaker Birla and Bangladesh parliament speaker Chaudhary emphasized that there should be a further increase in the training and capacity building between two parliaments.





Moreover, they noted that the connectivity across road, rail, air, inland waterways and coastal shipping, and digital sectors, between India and Bangladesh, is continuously increasing.





The Lok Sabha speaker said that Bangladesh is India's largest trade partner in South Asia and that India is willing to work with Bangladesh to strengthen the bilateral relationship.





Meanwhile, the Bangladesh parliament speaker praised the P-20 event, and also appreciated the strengthening relationship between the two countries.





Further, Chaudhary also hailed India's 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', which provides for 33% of reservation for women in the Lok Sabha as well as the state legislative assemblies.





She also congratulated the Lok Sabha speaker for the new parliament building, which was inaugurated by Prime Minisrer Narendra Modi this year.





Meanwhile, Lok Sabha speaker Birla also held bilateral talks with United Arab Emirates (UAE) Parliament speaker Saqr Ghobash and expressed happiness over the increasing mutual cooperation.





They noted that the Prime Ministers of both the countries took the bilateral relations to "new heights".





It is worth mentioning that the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P-20) will be held from October 13-14 in the national capital.





The two-day summit will be held at the newly constructed India International Convention and Expo Center (IICC), Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, New Delhi.





Earlier today, the pre-summit of the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) focussed on 'Lifestyle for Environment', bringing a parliamentary perspective to meet the challenges and solutions towards addressing the issue.





The pre-summit Parliamentary Forum on LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) is also held to deliberate upon initiatives towards "a greener and sustainable future in harmony with nature".





In his welcome remarks, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that climate change and environment is the common issues across the world and that is why the issue is part of the discussion in the pre-summit day of the P20 Summit.





"In present scenario, climate change and environment is such a subject that is connected to the common destiny of the entire world. That is why the subject is at the centre of the P-20 conference. We are also discussing this subject in the pre-summit today," said Birla a day ahead of the formal inauguration of the P20 Summit.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) on Friday.





The summit is being hosted by the Parliament of India under the broader framework of India's G20 Presidency.





In line with the theme of India's G20 Presidency, the theme of the 9th P20 Summit is "Parliaments for One Earth, One Family, One Future."





The event will be attended by Speakers of Parliaments of G20 members and invitee countries.





The Pan-African Parliament will take part in the P20 Summit for the first time after the African Union became a member of G20 at the New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit on September 9-10 this year.





The thematic sessions during this P20 Summit will focus on the following four subjects - Transformation in People's Lives through Public Digital Platforms; Women-led development; Accelerating Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); and Sustainable Energy Transition.





Amitabh Kant, Sherpa of India's G20 Presidency, represented the introduction of the pre-summit Parliamentary Forum on LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) while Leena Nandan, Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, showcased the presentation on LiFE by followed by a short film.





Preceded by the Parliamentary Forum on LiFE (Lifestyle for Sustainable Development) on Thursday, the P20 Summit itself would have four high-level sessions.





The four themes on which parliamentarians would deliberate are on Agenda 2030 for SDGs: Showcasing Achievements, Accelerating Progress; Sustainable Energy Transitions: Gateways to a Green Future; Mainstreaming Gender Equality: From Women's Empowerment to Women-Led Development; and Transformation in Peoples' Lives through Public Digital Platforms.





With the theme "Parliaments for One Earth, One Family, One Future," the Summit will also provide opportunities for fostering international cooperation, cultural exchanges and strengthening diplomatic ties among nations.





The deliberations will culminate with the adoption of a Joint Statement, urging the G20 Governments to deliver solutions to major global challenges in ways that seek to ensure equity, inclusiveness, and peace.







