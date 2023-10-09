



New Delhi: Amid the Israel-Palestine conflict, Israeli Envoy Naor Gilon on October 08 during a press conference said that his nation will need the support of an influential power like India. He also that PM Modi for his supportive tweet following the Hamas militant group. "We know Hamas from the past, the next thing, they will start hiding behind the civilian population.





Now they have also Israeli hostages to hide behind and to present themselves as the victim. This is always the issue. That's why we will need this very strong support of our Indian friends India is a very influential country in the world, as a country that knows terrorism and understands the crisis, it will be very important for us to have the ability to do what we need to do in order to make sure that Hamas will not be able to continue doing atrocities.





It's clear to us that Iran is involved with it. We know for sure about supplying weapons, training..." said Naor Gilon.







