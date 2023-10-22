



NEW DELHI: Gaganyaan mission: PM Modi says launch of a TV-D1 ‘takes us closer to… India's first human space flight program'.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his delight on October 21 over ISRO's successful launch of a test vehicle as part of its Gaganyaan mission. This launch mission takes India a step closer to realising its first human space flight program.





In a social media post on platform X, PM Modi said, “This launch takes us one step closer to realising India's first human space flight program, Gaganyaan. My best wishes to our scientists at ISRO."





Despite facing initial challenges that included a monitoring anomaly, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched a test vehicle equipped with payloads part of India's ambitious human space flight endeavour, Gaganyaan.





Scientists executed a simulation of an abort situation for the Crew Escape System (CES) designed to transport the Crew Module away from the test vehicle, TV-D1 (Test Vehicle Development Flight-1), which descended into the Bay of Bengal with meticulous precision.





Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated ISRO team on the success of ‘TV-D1’ launch part of Gaganyaan Mission. Shah said the country is ready to take a next big step in the space sector.





Amit Shah shared a post on X and said, "After the successful launch of the Chandrayaan-3, … Today, the ISRO launched Gaganyaan's TV-D1 Test Flight into space, scripting another remarkable space odyssey."





Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari also expressed his admiration towards the mission and gave his greetings. In a post on X he stated, "Congratulations!! In a momentous step towards the stars, the TV D1 Test Flight for Mission #Gaganyaan has taken off. This historic event reflects the unyielding dedication of our remarkable scientists."







