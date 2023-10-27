



Ottawa: Canada has welcomed India's decision to partially resume visa services calling it a "good sign" and stating that the suspension should "never have happened in the first place", Canada-based CTV News reported.





Canadian Immigration Minister Marc Miller said on Wednesday called the move "a good sign" after "an anxious time" for his many Canadians.





"Our feeling is that a suspension should never have happened in the first place," he added.





Canadian Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan said the resumption of visa processing is good news, but wouldn't speculate on what message New Delhi is trying to send, CTV News reported.





"It's good to see that they have resumed that. It would have been nice (if) they didn't take it in the first place," Sajjan told reporters.





He added that Ottawa is still seeking India's help as police investigate the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.





"There was a Canadian that's killed on Canadian soil, and we've been asking for greater cooperation with the investigation," Sajjan said.





The Canada-India Business Council also said in a statement that it was "a promising development" for trade.





"It is also a positive sign that both governments have expressed their support for bilateral business and investments amidst these unusual times," CTV News quoted council head Victor Thomas.





This comes after India on Wednesday, decided to resume visa services in Canada for four categories after a considered review of the security situation which "takes into account some recent Canadian measures in this regard".





Entry visa, Business visa, Medical visa and Conference visa are four categories in which India has decided to resume visa services in Canada with effect from October 26.





Notably, amid diplomatic standoff with Canada, India had halted its visa services till "further notice" in September.





This came after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged the involvement of "agents of the Indian government" in the killing of a Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June





India had rejected the allegations as "absurd and motivated" and expelled a Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move over Canada's decision.





Last week, Canada pulled 41 diplomats from India, after New Delhi had conveyed its concerns over parity in diplomatic strength. Ottawa also halted its visa and consular services in Chandigarh, Mumbai, and Bengaluru consulates.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said last week that India will resume issuing visas to Canadian citizens if it "sees progress" in the safety of its diplomats.







