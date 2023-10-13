New Delhi: Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) in New Delhi.





Matvienko also briefly spoke with the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces of the Republic of South Africa Nkosiyakhe Amos Masondo, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of South Africa Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Speaker of the Federal National Council of the UAE Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Republic of Indonesia Dr Puan Maharani.





The Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation at the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) is also represented by First Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Andrei Turchak.





Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla held a bilateral meeting with the Speaker of the National Assembly of South Korea Kim Jin-Pyo during the P20 Summit in Delhi.





Earlier, PM Modi at the opening of the P20 Summit, said India has been facing and battling cross-border terrorism for many years.





In his keynote address to the P20 Summit, which is being represented by G20 members and delegates from other leading international organisations, PM Modi said," I am told, Speaker Om Birla will take you to the new building of Parliament. India has been facing cross-border terrorism for many years now. Terrorists have taken the lives of thousands of our people. Nearly 20 years ago, the old Parliament building, which is near the old one, came under attack by terrorists. You will be shocked to know that Parliament was in session at the time of the attack."





He added that India has fought the scourge of terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations, over a number of years and even the world was now waking up to the threat that it poses to civilian and world peace.





In a significant statement amid the ongoing Israeli air raids in Gaza, which followed the Hamas terror attacks, PM Modi said, "Whatever be the cause or motivations, terrorism is against humanity. We will have to fight terrorism. Also, it is disheartening to see that there is no consensus among countries on the language and definition of terrorism. Terrorists are taking advantage of this."





Masked gunmen from the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) -- two Pakistan-based terrorist outfits -- attacked the Parliament on December 13, 2001. The attack left 5 Delhi Police personnel, 2 Parliament Security Service personnel, one CRPF constable and a gardener dead and led to a sharp escalation in tensions between India and Pakistan.





While the G20 member countries attended the event, Canada was conspicuous by its absence at the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20).





Earlier, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, at a press briefing, informed that apart from G20 countries, ten other countries and international organizations will participate in the P20 Summit and so far, 50 Parliamentarians and 14 Secretary Generals, including 26 Presidents, 10 Vice Presidents, one Committee Chairman and the IPU President have confirmed their participation.





Speakers and heads of delegation of Indonesia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Spain, European Parliament, Italy, South Africa, Russia, Turkiye, Nigeria, Australia, Brazil, UAE, Singapore, Japan, Egypt and Bangladesh were present at the event.





The itinerary on the inaugural day of the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) and Parliamentary Forum includes two separate sessions on Friday.





The first session comprises a discussion on 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' with Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), showcasing achievements and accelerating progress.





The second session will be on 'One Earth Sustainable Energy Transition-Gateway to Green Future'.







