Visual of the Israeli airstrike





Tel Aviv: Israeli aircraft killed Muhammad Katamash, the deputy head of the Hamas terrorist organization's regional artillery array in Gaza on Sunday, the Israel Defence Forces announced.





Katamash was responsible for fire and artillery management in the terror group's Central Camps Brigade and played a significant role in the planning and execution of the organization's fire plans against Israel in all rounds of fighting in the Gaza Strip.





Other targets of Israeli strikes included the head of a rocket firing squad and a Hamas operative who approached the Gaza border fence in the northern part of the Strip.





In addition, a weapons production site and a military headquarters were attacked.





Meanwhile, Israeli security forces captured a Hamas commando on Saturday, two weeks after the October 7 assaults on Gaza-area communities, the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) announced on Sunday.





The Shin Bet said he was a member of Hamas' Nukhbar commando forces, described him as "exhausted" and said he was trying to return to Gaza.





The terrorist was taken by the Shin Bet for interrogation.







