



Kathmandu: Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava on Tuesday inaugurated two projects completed under "Nepal-India Development Cooperation" in the mountainous district of Humla, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu announced Wednesday.





Ambassador Srivastava along with local government officials jointly inaugurated two projects built with Indian financial assistance in remote locations of Humla which lies on the way to Mansarovar.





As per the release from the Indian Embassy, the two projects include the Shree Saraswati Secondary School in Sarkegad Rural Municipality and the Laboratory & Library Building of the Shree Mahadev Secondary School in Chankheli Rural Municipality.





The embassy stated that the project has been completed with a total grant of NPR 55.23 million under the 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation' framework.





The completed project was formally handed over in the presence of representatives from various political parties, social workers, officials of the Nepal Government, representatives of the School Management, teachers, parents, students and the local community.







