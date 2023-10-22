



Israel tested its new laser-based 'Iron Beam' missile defence system. The system is designed to destroy short-range rockets, artillery, and mortar bombs. If the Iron Beam is used in active combat service it will be a critical move by Israel to fortify its air defence in the midst of ongoing conflict with Hamas





Israel's Rafael Advanced Defence Systems has built a technology called the Iron Beam, which is a laser weapon system designed to defend the country from incoming missiles. The new tech looks a lot like weapons we’ve seen in science fiction movies like Star Wars and Star Trek. This innovative system was showcased at the Singapore Air Show on February 11, 2014. It is now in focus due to the potential of its deployment in response to the ongoing conflict with Hamas.





Israel tested its new laser-based ‘Iron Beam’ missile defence system. The system is designed to destroy short-range rockets, artillery, and mortar bombs. The system could also intercept unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). It has a range of up to 7 km. Iron Beam constitutes the sixth element of Israel’s integrated missile defence system, in addition to Arrow 2, Arrow 3, David’s Sling, and Iron Dome. Iron Beam uses a fibre laser to generate a laser beam to destroy an airborne target. The main benefits of using a directed energy weapon over conventional missile interceptors are lower costs per shot, an unlimited number of firings, lower operational costs, and less manpower. There is also no interceptor debris to fall on the area protected.





What Is Directed-Energy Weapon?





A directed-energy weapon (DEW) is a ranged weapon that damages its target with highly focused energy without a solid projectile, including lasers, microwaves, particle beams, and sound beams. Potential applications of this technology include weapons that target personnel, missiles, vehicles, and optical devices.





What Are The Operational Advantages?





Directed-energy weapons can be used discreetly; radiation does not generate sound and is invisible if outside the visible spectrum. Light is, for practical purposes, unaffected by gravity, windage, and Coriolis force, giving it an almost perfectly flat trajectory. This makes aim much more precise and extends the range to line-of-sight, limited only by beam diffraction and spread (which dilute the power and weaken the effect), and absorption or scattering by intervening atmospheric contents.





Lasers travel at light speed and have long range, making them suitable for use in space warfare. Laser weapons potentially eliminate many logistical problems in terms of ammunition supply, as long as there is enough energy to power them. Depending on several operational factors, directed-energy weapons may be cheaper to operate than conventional weapons in certain contexts.





Key Features of the Iron Beam:



An Essential Addition: The Iron Beam is set to become the sixth element of Israel's integrated missile defence system, joining Arrow 2, Arrow 3, David's Sling, and the Iron Dome. Fibre Laser Power: The Iron Beam utilises a fibre laser to eliminate airborne threats, offering a cost-effective and efficient solution. Versatile Deployment: This system can function as a stand-alone defence mechanism or be integrated into a broader air defence system Advantages of Directed Energy: Compared to traditional missile interceptors, the Iron Beam offers lower costs per shot, unlimited firing capacity, reduced operational expenses, and eliminates the risk of interceptor debris falling on protected areas. Enhanced Range and Capability: In 2020, the system demonstrated an impressive effective range of up to 7 km, capable of swiftly neutralising missiles, UAVs, and mortar shells within seconds of target engagement. Furthermore, there are plans to increase energy levels, potentially reaching 100 kW or more by 2023.