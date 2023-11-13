



In a bust made by the Indian Coast Guard, at least 13 Pakistani fishermen had been apprehended from inside the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) on Wednesday. During a routine patrolling being carried out by Indian Coast Guard ship Arinjay, a Pakistani fishing boat had been spotted 15 km inside the Indian Waters near the International Maritime Boundary Line. When the ICG tried to stop the boat, the Pakistani boat had tried to flee towards the IMBL. However, Swift action was taken and the boat was intercepted by the ICG and stopped in the Indian waters itself.





The boat was found to be as Naz-Re-Karam that had departed from Karachi on November 19 and had 13 crew members on board of the boat as well. The boat upon being brought to the coast is also being investigated with the angle of narcotics and a thorough rummaging of the boat was also carried out. The agencies are also investigating keeping in mind the narcotics and smuggling angle.







