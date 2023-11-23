



New Delhi: On Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen's upcoming visit to India, the State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, Shahriar Alam has said that both the countries have hundreds of projects and so many things to discuss.





In an exclusive interview with ANI, the Bangladesh minister said Foreign Secretary Masud will have consultation with his Indian counterpart Vinay Kwatra.





"Two countries meet each other on different platforms. There is dialogue, and joint working group meetings, followed by this consultation. We have hundreds of projects. We have so many things to discuss starting from ease of travel to the issues, at the border. There are larger issues pending related to water. So there's lots on the agenda always. And there'll be more in the coming days because we have delivered and achieved a lot as well," he said.





"And as I said in our own case, in domestic affairs, people's aspirations get higher when they see that the relationship is good, and a lot of things have been achieved so far. So they expect more. So I'm sure there'll be a high aspiration and we'll always do our best...," he added.





On being asked what Bangladesh expects from India ahead of their polls and the ties between the two nations, the minister further told ANI, "Well, it's not just India is friendly to Bangladesh. We are also friendly to India. You know, we have done a lot for each other. And, you know, as, we have appreciated of what MEA has so far said is, that it's for the people of Bangladesh to choose its leadership and, you know, and conduct in good reasonable election."





"You know, we respect that and appreciate that stance. And, let's say, we have, nothing else to expect," he said.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasised the significance of the bilateral relationship between India and Bangladesh, labelling it as a "model relationship" in the Indian subcontinent.





The EAM's comments came in response to a question posed by Saida Muna Tasneem, Bangladesh's High Commissioner to the UK, during a conversation hosted by the High Commission of India in London, titled "How a billion people see the world."





The conversation took place at the Royal Over-Seas League Club and was moderated by journalist Lionel Barber.





"I wanted to ask you that how important or integral Bangladesh is in India's foreign policy, particularly in pursuing its security, regional connectivity, shared prosperity," questioned Saida Muna Tasneem.





In response, Jaishankar highlighted the collaborative efforts in restructuring the neighbourhood, citing substantial achievements in resolving territorial disputes.





"We have settled our land boundary with Bangladesh, which is really a very big deal. We had differences on our maritime boundary. We went for arbitration. So at the very least, it's a very good example to some other regions and countries," noted Jaishankar, emphasising the commitment to diplomatic solutions.





The EAM also acknowledged the transformative changes over the past decade, citing the inauguration of two rail lines and a power plant connecting India and Bangladesh. The strategic use of Bangladeshi ports for India's northeast and the mutual benefits of energy supplies through pipelines further exemplifies the depth of the relationship.





"In the last ten years, we've had two rail lines between India and Bangladesh which were inaugurated. A power plant which was inaugurated today. We are using Bangladeshi ports for our northeast. They are benefiting by more traffic coming through the ports." Jaishankar added.







