Srinagar: Two army officers and one soldier were killed in action after a fierce encounter broke in Kalakot forests of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. One soldier is reportedly injured in the encounter.





The encounter started after army's special forces and police launched a a joint operation following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the forest area.





The Pir Panjal forest in Jammu and Kashmir have proved to be a challenge for the security forces in the last few years following a series of encounters. The terrorists use the dense forests to conceal their positions, taking advantage of the topography.





Terrorists take advantage of treacherous mountains, dense jungles and the alpine forests to hide their positions.





Last week, a terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Rajouri district.





The encounter broke out in the morning during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) by a joint team of army, police and CRPF in Guller-Behrote area of Budhal tehsil.








