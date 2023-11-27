



Tel Aviv: Israel's Prisons Service concluded the third phase of the release of security prisoners, as part of the "Heaven's Doors" operation to return home Israeli hostages during the four-day Gaza ceasefire.





On Sunday evening, 39 security prisoners were released from a number of Israeli prisons (Gilboa, Katziot, Nafha, Ramon, Damon, Megiddo and Ofer), accompanied by guards of the Israel Prisons Service's Nachshon unit and with the assistance of the Israel Police.





One of the 39 prisoners was released to Gaza.







