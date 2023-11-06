Migrant colony for Kashmiri Pandits in JK





New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha has said that the government has approved 6,000 job opportunities and housing provisions for Kashmiri Pandits.





Out of the total sanctioned houses, 1,665 have already been constructed. Addressing a function in New Delhi, Sinha said three more Bhawans for Amarnath pilgrims will be constructed in Jammu for which people have given Rs 200 crore while another Bhawan is being constructed in 3.5 acres of land at Pantha Chowk in Srinagar.





He said there has been 350% increase in foreign tourists visiting Kashmir following G20 meeting in Srinagar in May this year and asserted that situation has changed in the Valley with stone pelting becoming part of history and people living life at their will.





Referring to rehabilitation scheme for Kashmiri migrants, he said there was approval of 6,000 jobs and 6,000 houses for them in Kashmir in two phases.





He added that he is in constant touch with Kashmiri migrants and rest of the minorities on their situation.





Asserting that situation has changed and 90 percent people are satisfied, Sinha said night life, music and cinema have returned to Kashmir and next generation is full of confidence.







