In a significant development that could change the future of the electronics and semiconductor industry in India, a team of researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar, Punjab, has discovered the presence of a rare metal called Tantalum, in the Sutlej River.





The discovery has been made by a team of researchers, headed by Dr Reshmi Sebastian, who is an assistant professor in the Civil Engineering Department at IIT-Ropar. The discovery of the presence of this rare metal is not only significant for the state but also for India as Tantalum is widely used in electronics and semiconductors.





The discovery of this rare metal in the Sutlej River by IIT Ropar researchers could help India become the global hub of the semiconductor and chip-making industry, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





“One of my research students found the presence of Tantalum while conducting experiments on the characterisation of the Sutlej river sand,” Dr Sebastian was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

According to a Sputnik India report, the team of researchers were working on an unrelated project at the river including studying the dynamic properties of soil, rocks and the characteristics of it bearing an earthquake.





Meanwhile, the Punjab Mining and Geology Department Director, Abhijeet Kaplish said that the state government is curious to know about the quantum of the rate metal.





“The discovery of tantalum in Sutlej is not only significant for Punjab but also for India, given its value in terms of its use in electronics and semiconductors. We are curious to know the quantum of the metal in the river. Detailed studies are likely to shed more light on that,” said Kaplish, the Indian Express report added.





Following the discovery of the metal, the IIT-Ropar research team has prepared a proposal to the Punjab government for the collection of Sutlej River samples from at least 125 locations to identify rare components.





Tantalum is a rare metal and is grey, heavy, very hard, and is known for being one of the most corrosion-resistant metals. It has high corrosion resistance as it forms an oxide layer when exposed to the air. This oxide layer is tough to remove, even when it interacts with strong and hot acidic environments.





Besides, Tantalum is malleable in nature when in pure form. It can be stretched, pulled and drawn into a thin wire or thread without breaking. It has an extremely high melting point.





Tantalum was discovered first by a Swedish scientist named Anders Gustaf Ekenberg in 1802. It was then found in minerals obtained from Ytterby, Sweden. At first, it was thought that the Swedish scientist found a different form of Niobium as it is chemically close to Tantalum. However, later in the year 1866, a Swiss chemist, Jean Charles Galissard de Marignac established that Tantalum and Niobium are two different elements, according to the US Department of Energy.





Interestingly, this rare metal has been named after a Greek mythological figure, Tantalus as he was known to be very wealthy.





Tantalum is widely used in the electronics and semiconductor industry because of its unique characteristics. The capacitors made of Tantalum are capable of storing more amount of electricity without much leakage than any other capacitors. This usage makes the metal ideal for use in portable devices, including smartphones, laptops, and cameras.





Moreover, it is also used as a cheap alternative to platinum which is widely used for jewellery and in converters for cars, trucks and buses.





Tantalum is also prominently used in the defence sector in chemical plants, nuclear power plants, missiles and fighter jets.







