India Set To Kick Off 3 Mega Defence Projects Worth Rs 1.4 Lakh Crore
India is set to begin three mega defence projects worth over Rs 1.4 lakh crore. India is now set to give preliminary approval to three mega indigenous projects to manufacture another aircraft carrier, 97 more TEJAS fighters and 156 "Prachand" light combat helicopters reported TOI.
Once the AoNs are accorded, the tendering and commercial negotiations will take place before the three deals are submitted to the cabinet committee on security for the final nod.
All these projects, which will take several years to be executed, are critical for strengthening the country’s operational military preparedness in the backdrop of China’s expanding multi-domain warfare capabilities.
Aircraft Carrier:
Indian Aircraft Carrier-2
Fighters:
97 more TEJAS MK-1A fighters
Helicopters:
156 "Prachand" Light Combat Helicopters
Indian Multi Role Helicopter
HAL Light Utility Helicopter
In 2022–2023, 177 projects were completed at major ports, and 162 projects are currently in various stages of implementation.
No comments:
Post a Comment