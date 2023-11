India is set to begin three mega defence projects worth over Rs 1.4 lakh crore. India is now set to give preliminary approval to three mega indigenous projects to manufacture another aircraft carrier, 97 more TEJAS fighters and 156 "Prachand" light combat helicopters reported TOI

Once the AoNs are accorded, the tendering and commercial negotiations will take place before the three deals are submitted to the cabinet committee on security for the final nod.





All these projects, which will take several years to be executed, are critical for strengthening the country’s operational military preparedness in the backdrop of China’s expanding multi-domain warfare capabilities.