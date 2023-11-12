



Uttarkashi: Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande visited forward areas in the Harsil Sector in the Garhwal Himalayas and celebrated Diwali with the troops posted in the region.





On the occasion, the Army chief was also briefed about the infrastructure development by the army officials.





"General Manoj Pande, COAS visited forward areas in the Harsil Sector, Garhwal Himalayas and was briefed on capability and infrastructure development by the Commanders on the ground. The COAS interacted with the troops of the Indian Army, BRO and ITBP in forward areas, also joining them for the Diwali celebrations. The COAS commended the forces for their high morale, dedication and steadfastness despite the terrain and weather-related operational challenges," Indian Army posted on X.





Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of Diwali. President Murmu also met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar along with his wife Dr Sudesh Dhankhar, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, and Union Minister Smriti Irani at Rashtrapati Bhavan.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spent his Diwali morning with Indian Army soldiers in Himachal Pradesh's Lepcha and extended festival greetings to the people of the country.





Addressing a gathering of soldiers at Lepcha, PM Modi extended his warm wishes to the security personnel posted at the borders and told them, "In the last 30-35 years, there has not been a single Diwali that I have not celebrated with you."





Diwali is observed on Amavasya (or the new moon), the 15th day of the month of Kartik, every year. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 12.







