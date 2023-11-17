



The Nirbhay class cruise missiles complement the supersonic BrahMos cruise missiles that travel a shorter range



The government had given clearance to induct the missile in the inventory of the other two services about two years ago. It now plans to add the third services as well.





Bharat Dynamics, which has been reported to make the Nirbhay class of missiles, may get a shot in the arm as all three defence forces will reportedly induct these weapons designed to hit a target more than 1,000 kilometres away.





"The government is considering a proposal of a service to induct the Nirbhay class cruise missiles,” ANI reported, citing sources. “The consideration is at an advanced stage and, once cleared, it will mean that all three forces will have the capability to use the subsonic cruise missiles to strike targets."





The government had given clearance to induct the missile in the inventory of the other two services about two years ago. It now plans to add the third services as well.





The Nirbhay class cruise missiles complement the supersonic BrahMos cruise missiles that travel a shorter range. The Nirbhay class long-range cruise missiles have been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) indigenously and travel at a speed lower than that of sound.





The Nirbhay is a long-range, subsonic cruise missile that was developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Tata Motors Limited. It's India's first indigenously-produced cruise missile.





The Nirbhay Has The Following Specifications:



Length: 6 meters Width: 0.52 meters Wing span: 2.7 meters Weight: 1500 kg Range: 1500 km Warheads: 24 different types, weighing between 200 and 300 kg





The Nirbhay is capable of deep penetration strikes into enemy territory to hit high-value targets with precision. It's self-guided and uses multiple methods to deliver its payload, including:





Terrain mapping Global positioning systems (GPS) Inertial guidance The Nirbhay is part of the arsenal of all three defence forces







