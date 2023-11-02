



Lisbon: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday held a meeting with President of the Assembly of Portuguese Republic Augusto Santos Silva in Lisbon.





Jaishankar posed on X, "Delighted to meet Augusto Santos Silva, President of the Assembly of the Portuguese Republic today morning in Lisbon. Have always valued his strong support for our bilateral ties. Discussed the importance of our two democracies cooperating closely in a volatile world."





During his visit to Portugal and Italy from October 31 to November 3, Jaishankar will have discussions with his counterpart, Foreign Minister Joao Gomes Cravinho, covering a wide range of bilateral and global issues of mutual interest, emphasizing India's commitment to strengthening diplomatic relations with its European partners.





Jaishankar will remain in Portugal for two days, that is from October 31 to November 1.





Notably, India and Portugal have grown mutually beneficial relations in all spheres, which have strengthened over time. He is expected to meet the Portuguese leadership, members of the Portugal-India Parliamentary Friendship Group, and the Indo-Portuguese and Indian communities in Portugal, the Ministry of External Affairs said.





Following his Portugal visit, the External Affairs Minister will travel to Italy on a bilateral visit from November 2-3.





During his visit, EAM will meet his counterpart, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Minister of Defence and Minister for 'Made in Italy'. He is also expected to meet the top leadership of the country.





According to the MEA release, he will be addressing the Joint Session of the Senate's External Affairs and Defence Commission, and EU Affairs Commission, and the India-Italy Parliamentary Friendship Group, and will hold a meeting with the members of the Indian community.





India and Italy enjoy friendly and cordial relations and multifaceted bilateral cooperation. The relationship was elevated to 'Strategic Partnership' during the state visit of the Prime Minister of Italy in March this year.







