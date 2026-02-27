



India has issued a requirement for the supply of 23×115 mm High-Explosive Incendiary (HEI) ammunition specifically for testing purposes, targeted at the GSh-23 series guns mounted on Russian-origin aircraft and helicopters.





This procurement notice, referenced under tender details from platforms like TenderTiger and Delhi Tenders, calls for ammunition compatible with the GSh-23L variant, with a closing date of 2 February 2026.





The GSh-23, a Soviet-designed twin-barrel 23 mm autocannon developed by Gryazev and Shipunov, operates on the Gast principle, where recoil from one barrel cycles the other for a high rate of fire reaching 3,000 to 3,600 rounds per minute.





Firing the 23×115 mm cartridge, the weapon achieves a muzzle velocity of around 715 m/s, making it effective against air, ground, and light armoured targets at ranges up to 2 km.





One prominent Indian platform integrating the GSh-23 series is the TEJAS, which mounts a single twin-barrel GSh-23 under the starboard air intake, typically carrying 220 rounds.





The TEJAS, relies on this cannon for close-in air-to-air combat and strafing missions, underscoring its retention of proven Russian weaponry despite broader indigenisation efforts.





Beyond fixed installations, the GSh-23L appears in external gun pods such as the UPK-23-250, which houses the cannon with 250 rounds and weighs 218 kg when loaded; these pods are employed on Indian Air Force Mi-35 attack helicopters.





The Mi-35, a heavily armed export variant of the Mi-24 Hind, uses the NPPU-23 or UPK-23 pod for the GSh-23L, enabling flexible firepower against manpower, vehicles, and low-flying threats.





This ammunition requirement highlights ongoing sustainment needs for legacy Russian systems in the Indian inventory, including potential use on MiG-21, MiG-23, MiG-27, MiG-29 (podded), Su-30 (pods), and Mi-24/35 helicopters.





The HEI projectile, weighing approximately 0.341 kg per round with a length of 197.9 to 200.53 mm, features a high-explosive charge with incendiary effects for enhanced lethality against soft and flammable targets.





Procured in sealed metal boxes of 44 rounds, the ammunition must meet rigorous testing standards for reliability in extreme conditions, aligning with India's emphasis on operational readiness.





This tender emerges amid broader modernisation drives, such as separate RFIs for 23 mm anti-drone rounds for ZU-23 and Schilka systems, reflecting diverse calibre needs in air defence.





For the TEJAS, this procurement supports flight testing and evaluation phases, ensuring the cannon's integration remains viable as the aircraft transitions to full operational clearance and squadron inductions.





Indian defence public sector undertakings and private firms under 'Make in India' are likely eligible bidders, promoting domestic production of legacy ammunition to reduce import dependency. The GSh-23L variant includes a muzzle brake to mitigate recoil, improving stability during sustained fire from podded or helicopter mounts.





Solenoid-fired for precise control, the cannon's design prioritises instant high-rate fire without the spin-up delay of Gatling guns. Historically, the GSh-23 replaced older NR-23 cannons on MiG-21s and proliferated across Warsaw Pact and export platforms, cementing its role in Soviet-era aviation.





In India's context, sustaining such ammunition stocks is critical given the mixed fleet of Russian-origin assets, even as newer platforms like TEJAS MK-1A incorporate advanced avionics.





Testing under this requirement will validate ballistic performance, fuse reliability, and compatibility, potentially paving the way for larger production orders.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







