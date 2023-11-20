In a landmark development for its strategic nuclear defence capabilities, France has successfully conducted the first test firing of the M51.3 strategic ballistic missile, as announced by the French Ministry of Defence on November 18, 2023. This event marks a significant step in reinforcing the nation's nuclear deterrent

France's nuclear force, known as the "Force de frappe," is a cornerstone of its national defence strategy. The country maintains a policy of strict independence in its nuclear capabilities, emphasizing the importance of a credible deterrent in international security dynamics. The M51.3 missile, with its advanced technology, contributes significantly to this strategy.





The successful test of the M51.3 missile is not just a demonstration of France's technological prowess in the field of strategic weapons but also a reaffirmation of its status as a key nuclear power. France's independent nuclear deterrent, comprising both submarine-launched and air-launched components, remains a cornerstone of its national defence strategy and a significant factor in international security dynamics.





The M51 missile is a French strategic sea-to-ground ballistic missile (MSBS), capable of carrying up to 10 nuclear warheads, each with an independent trajectory. This feature significantly enhances the missile's strike capability, making it a formidable component of France's nuclear arsenal.





Since 2010, M51 missiles have been progressively equipping France's nuclear ballistic missile submarines. By 2018, these submarines had achieved a strike power equivalent to 1,000 times that of the Hiroshima bomb, illustrating the substantial enhancement of France's strategic strike capabilities.





The M51.3 represents an evolution of the missile series, having been under development since 2014. Scheduled for delivery in 2025, this variant is set to extend the missile's range by several hundred kilometers. It is designed to equip the future 3rd generation SSBNs (nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines), which are currently under development and expected to be put into service by 2030.





The M51.3 is the latest version of the M51 missile family and incorporates the characteristics of the M51.2 but with an improved third stage. The aim is not only to increase the maximum range but also to ensure that the missile can penetrate opposing anti-missile defences as of 2030. This enhancement is crucial in maintaining the effectiveness and credibility of France's nuclear deterrent in the face of evolving global defence technologies.





The French Ministry of Defence's announcement has drawn international attention, underscoring the ongoing importance of nuclear deterrence in contemporary global security affairs. As France continues to modernize its nuclear forces, it solidifies its position as a significant player in the realm of international strategic defence.







