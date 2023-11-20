The core Starship spacecraft separating from the first stage booster during the test flight





SpaceX launched its Starship mega rocket, the most powerful rocket on Earth, on its second test flight this weekend, and the vehicle met an unfortunate explosive end.





Starship, developed to carry astronauts to the moon and beyond, failed in space shortly after lifting off on Saturday, cutting short its second test but making it further than an earlier attempt that ended in a spectacular explosion.





The two-stage rocket ship blasted off from the company's Starbase launch site near Boca Chica in Texas, helping boost the Starship spacecraft as high as 90 miles (148 km) above ground on a planned 90-minute test mission to space and back.



