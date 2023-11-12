



Puducherry: French Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou, and France's Deputy Ambassador to Puducherry, Talbot Barre, visited the war veterans' memorial on the beach road.





November 11 commemorates the end of World War I. The war ended on November 11, 1918.





On their visit, the officials paid their tributes by placing a wreath at the memorial. The national anthems of India and France were played and a moment of silence was observed as a tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives.





"At #Pondichery in this #11Novembre to pay tribute to the French soldiers of Pondicherry who died for France and to the 90,000 soldiers India who fought in France during the First World War. France honours their memory. Let us forge, thanks to the lessons of the past, the keys to the future," the French Ambassador to India wrote on 'X'.





The French War Memorial in Puducherry is dedicated to residents of French India who died for the country during the First World War. It is on Goubert Avenue in Puducherry, located opposite the Gandhi statue.





Meanwhile, India and France have committed to further deepening their cooperation in areas such as digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, start-ups, AI, supercomputing, 5G/6G telecom and digital skills development.





The two countries have recognised the rapid advancement and transformation in digital technologies and have agreed to harness their respective strengths and philosophical convergence in their approaches to digitalization, according to the India-France joint statement after the delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.





India and France have, in line with the Indo-French Road map on cyber security and digital technology, reaffirmed their commitment to join forces of their cyber-security agencies and related ecosystem partners in promoting a peaceful, secure and open cyberspace.





The two countries have recognised the far reaching potential of start-ups in driving innovation, job creation, and economic growth, both countries emphasize upon their shared commitment to facilitate bilateral cooperation through enhanced connectivity between their respective Start up and entrepreneurial networks, according to India-France bilateral document "Horizon 2047: 25th Anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership, Towards A Century of India-France Relations".







