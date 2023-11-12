Pakal Dul Power Project on Marusudar river hydroelectric project will be built by Hitachi Power





During his address, Singh said that 6 to 7 major Hydropower projects have come in the region in a short span of 9 to 10 years ever since Narendra Modi took over as Prime Minister





Union Minister of State Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said on Saturday that Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar is all set to emerge as North India's major "power hub" generating around 6,000 MW of power after the completion of the ongoing power projects, an official statement said.





Jitendra Singh, who was on an extensive tour of the remote and peripheral areas of the hill district of Kishtwar, visited Gulabgarh in the Paddar area and the far village of Massu, where he also inaugurated the new school set up by "Shiksha Bharti" for the village children.





The Union Minister, who is also a known physician and diabetologist, also participated in the Multi Speciality Medical Camp organised by the Indian Army at village Gulabgarh, the statement from the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said.





Later, Jitendra Singh held a public interaction in Gulabgarh in the presence of the district administration officers. He also addressed the local PRIs including BDC members, councillors, sarpanches as well as prominent activists of the region.





Elaborating on this, he pointed out that the largest capacity project is Pakal Dul with a capacity of 1,000 MW.





"Its estimated cost, as of now, is Rs 8,112.12 crore and the expected timeline of competition is 2025. Another major project is the Kiru Hydroelectric project with a capacity of 624 MW. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 4,285.59 crore and the timeline in this case is also 2025", he said.





The Minister further informed that, at the same time, the 850 MW Ratle project has been revived as a joint venture between the Centre and UT of J-K. In addition, the existing Dulhasti power station has an installed capacity of 390 MW, while the Dulhasti II Hydroelectric project will have a capacity of 260 MW.







