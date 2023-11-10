



The IAF's C-17 and TEJAS, as well as its contingent, can be seen on the tarmac at Al Maktoum Airport





An Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent, featuring the indigenous 4.5th generation Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS and the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv, has arrived at the Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, gearing up for the biennial Dubai Air Show set to unfold from November 13 to November 17, 2023. According to an official statement, Tejas will be featured in both static and aerial displays, while the Sarang helicopter display team will demonstrate their formation aerobatics skills in front of spectators.





This marks the second consecutive appearance for the TEJAS and Sarang display teams at the Dubai Air Show, having enthralled the crowd in the 2021 edition. The IAF reached Dubai via its C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft.





According to the Defence Ministry, the event will kick off with a performance during the opening ceremony on November 13, after which the Indian teams will join forces with other renowned aerial display teams from around the globe in the shared airspace. "This is also an opportunity to showcase the rapid strides made by the Indian aviation industry, through the participation of indigenous platforms like the Tejas and Dhruv," the statement added.







