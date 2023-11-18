



Fans are eagerly waiting for the World Cup 2023 final, set to take place on November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad





Hosts India will take on five-time champions Australia in the final this time. In order to make the event a grand one, the Surya Kiran aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force will exhibit a special show ahead of the big final. The official Instagram handle of the International Cricket Council (ICC) shared glimpses of the rehearsal.





The Defence PRO for Gujarat has already announced that the Surya Kiran aerobatic team will be putting on a ten-minute performance just before the commencement of the final. As per news agency PTI, rehearsals for the air show are scheduled for today and tomorrow.





Reports also suggest that pop star Dua Lipa could also perform ahead of the World Cup final between Australia and India. These rumours gained traction after the singer’s interaction with three cricketers—Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Kane Williamson—took place on 15 November.





The Indian cricket team have been in phenomenal form in the World Cup and they will enter the final after claiming 10 successive wins.





In the semi-finals, against New Zealand, Virat Kohli notched up his 50th ODI century, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s previous record. Mohammad Shami, on the other hand, made history by becoming the first bowler to secure three five-wicket hauls in a single edition of the 50-over World Cup, guiding India to the tournament final. Shami’s remarkable figures of 7/57 against the Kiwis also set a new record for the best-ever ODI bowling performance by an Indian cricketer.





Australia, on the other hand, got over the line in a nervy chase against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. This year’s final will be a repeat of the 2003 World Cup’s summit clash in which the Ricky Ponting-led side had defeated India in Johannesburg. The two sides have already faced each other in the competition this time and Team India kicked off their campaign by getting the better of Australia in that fixture in Chennai.







