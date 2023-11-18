Home
Saturday, November 18, 2023
Blazing Video of India's TEJAS Fighter Showing Its Mastery At Dubai Air Show 2023
Blazing Video of India's TEJAS Fighter Showing Its Mastery At Dubai Air Show 2023
Saturday, November 18, 2023
by
Indian Defence News
Video Courtesy: AIN Online
The Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) was designed by India's Aeronautical Development Agency, with production conducted by Hindustan Aerospace Ltd, including final assembly at Bangalore.
