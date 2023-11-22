



New Delhi: Reaffirming their support to Israel in its war against Hamas, India and Australia also called for adherence to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians.





The two nations also urged for the immediate release of all remaining hostages.





"Noting horrific terrorist attacks against Israel on 7 October 2023, both sides reaffirmed that they stand with Israel against terrorism and called for adherence to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians. They called for the immediate release of all remaining hostages," the joint statement said.





The India-Australia joint statement that came after the Defence and Foreign Ministers' 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue also expressed support for "humanitarian pauses" in the region.





"The Ministers committed to continue coordinating with partners in the region on humanitarian assistance to meet the urgent needs of Palestinian civilians in Gaza. They expressed support for humanitarian pauses and committed to continue close diplomatic coordination, including with key partners in the region, to prevent the conflict from spreading, preserve stability in the Middle East, and work toward a political solution and durable peace," the joint statement read.





The conflict in Gaza escalated after the October 7 attack by Hamas, where about 2,500 terrorists breached the border into Israel from the Gaza Strip, leading to casualties and the seizure of hostages.





Israel has characterised its Gaza offensive as targeting Hamas' infrastructure with the goal of eliminating the entire terror group while making efforts to minimize civilian casualties.





During the 2+2 Ministerial dialogue, the ministers from both sides also expressed their deep concern at the deteriorating situation in Myanmar and its impacts on regional security and stability.





They called for an immediate cessation of violence, the release of all those arbitrarily detained, safe access to humanitarian assistance, and resolution of the crisis through dialogue and transition towards federal democracy.





They reaffirmed their support for ASEAN-led efforts in addressing the crisis in Myanmar and called for the full implementation of ASEAN's Five-Point Consensus, the joint statement added.





A number of Myanmar nationals fled from their country following the recent airstrike by the Myanmar army in the bordering areas of the country.





More than 26,000 from Myanmar's Rakhine state have been displaced since Monday after fresh fighting between Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) and the Arakan Army (AA) according to the United Nations.





Meanwhile, around 5000 people from Myanmar have entered the Indian state of Mizoram following a fresh airstrike by the Myanmar army in the bordering areas along the Indo-Myanmar border.





In the wake of the situation. India has called for the end of violence after an airstrike at the Indo-Myanmar border and emphasised the resolution of the situation through constructive dialogue.





"Our position on the ongoing situation in Myanmar is very clear. We want secession of the violence and the resolution of the situation through constructive dialogue. We reiterate our call for the return of peace, stability and democracy in Myanmar," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday in a weekly briefing.





Meanwhile, India and Australia, as per the joint statement also discussed the ongoing developments in the Indo-Pacific, Middle East and Ukraine, and expressed "deep concern" over Ukraine conflict.





"They expressed deep concern over the war in Ukraine and its tragic humanitarian consequences. Ministers reiterated their support for a comprehensive, just, and durable peace in Ukraine that upholds all the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter. They underscored the growing impacts of this war on the global economic system and food security, with consequences predominantly affecting developing and least-developed countries," the joint statement read.





Earlier on Monday, the India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue took place with EAM Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participating with their Australian counterparts; Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles.





In her opening remarks, Wong said that Canberra deeply values its bilateral relationship with New Delhi, adding that it is "crucial to region" where sovereignty is respected. She further noted that the two nations have done a lot together bilaterally and hope to do more.





During the meeting, Jaishankar said that the bilateral relationship between India and Australia has grown rapidly and noted that it has larger implications for the region.





He called the partnership between India and Australia in Quad format "very beneficial" for bilateral relations and the Indo-Pacific region.







