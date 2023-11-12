US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, PM Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar





India and the US have pledged to strengthen their strategic ties with a focus on defence and security cooperation. In a ministerial dialogue, the two sides addressed concerns about China's aggressive behaviour, regional security challenges, including that emitting from the Hamas-Israel conflict and Russia-Ukraine war.





The bilateral meet also was on plans for joint manufacturing of armoured infantry vehicles. The Quad leaders' summit is anticipated to deliberate on the Indo-Pacific issues, emphasising a rules-based order.





The discussions also covered defence ties, space, technology, and logistics cooperation. A joint statement highlighted setting up liaison positions, counter-terrorism efforts, and enhancing cooperation in cutting-edge technologies.





Both nations have plans for co-producing General Electric's GE F-414 jet engine. Supplying MQ-9B drones to India are confirmed to be on track.





Key Takeaways From India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue





1. India and the US pledged to firm up strategic ties, focusing on defence and security cooperation.

2. The ministerial dialogue meet focussed on China's aggressive behaviour, regional security challenges, including the Hamas-Israel conflict, Russia-Ukraine war.

3. The two sides discussed strengthening defence and security cooperation to brace against Chinese aggression.

4. Both nations discussed China's increasing military actions in the Indo-Pacific region and formulated plans to jointly manufacture armoured infantry vehicles.

5. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted mutual trust and increasing alignment on countering Chinese aggression and promoting a free Indo-Pacific.

6. US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin emphasised the common goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

7. The two sides inked an agreement to move forward with the co-production of armoured infantry vehicles as part of their collaboration in defence manufacturing.

8. Upcoming Quad leaders' summit to deliberate on the Indo-Pacific with emphasis on rules-based order and sovereignty principles.

9. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted defence ties, space, technology, logistics cooperation.

10. "We are bolstering the partnership in international peace, security and specifically working to promote rules-based order, and uphold principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence," Jaishankar said.

11. The joint statement outlines setting up liaison positions for seamless communication and cooperation between the armed forces.

12. Talks covered issues like counter-terrorism and enhancing cooperation in technologies in areas such as semiconductors and critical minerals.

13. Discussion on strengthening supply chain security and integrating goods and services between US and Indian firms.

14. The two sides welcomed commitments from the US industry to further increase India's MRO capabilities, including for the repair of aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles.

15. India and the US jointly condemned terrorist attacks against Israel and called for the immediate release of hostages and coordination on humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

16. Both the nations condemned the 26/11 Mumbai attack and the Pathankot strike, calling for bringing the perpetrators to justice.

17. Both urge action against all terrorists, including designated individuals affiliated with specific terror groups.

18. Discussions on Afghanistan include urging the Taliban to prevent the use of Afghanistan's territory for threatening any country's security.

19. Plans for co-production of General Electric's GE F-414 jet engine and supply of MQ-9B drones to India are confirmed to be on track.







