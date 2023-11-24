



Rajouri: The Indian Army on Friday located the hideout in the forests of Rajouri district that was being used by terrorists to carry out their operations in the recent Rajouri encounter in which five army personnel lost their lives.





Sharing pictures of the "small cave," the army officials said that such hideouts were "relatively difficult to detect and breach."





Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Northern Command, on Friday said some of the terrorists who had crossed over into India from across the border were retired Pakistani soldiers.





Speaking to media persons, Lt General Dwivedi said, "They may have received training in many countries, including Pakistan and Afghanistan. They were very well trained which is why it took us some time to eliminate them. Our boys fought with courage. Lance Naik Sanjay Bisht had promised to eliminate them within 7 days, and, the statement given by Captain MV Pranjal's father in Bengaluru (about how the family was waiting to hear from him and, instead, received his mortal remains) will motivate our soldiers to discharge their salient duties against all odds"





Two terrorists, including a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, were killed in a 36-hour-long gunfight with security forces on Wednesday and Thursday. The army informed further that it recovered large quantities of 'War Like Stores' from the encounter site.





At a sombre wreath-laying ceremony in Jammu earlier today, the fallen soldiers were given a tearful farewell.







