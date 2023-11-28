



The Indian Army will soon issue a tender to buy as many as 200 new mounted howitzers equipped with 105mm field guns worth over Rs 3,000 crores, defence sources told India Today. The Defence Ministry is soon expected to clear the tender for these indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured (IDDM) mounted howitzers, sources said.





According to Indian Army, the mounted howitzers will boost India's mobile firepower in high-altitude border areas, including the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.





A tender is set to be issued soon to Indian firms for this "Make in India" project to buy the 200 new mounted howitzers.





Additionally, the Indian Army is expected to receive clearance for 400 new howitzers, also known as Towed Artillery Gun Systems (TAGS). The proposal for these howitzers is slated to be presented for clearance in the upcoming defense acquisition council meeting of the Ministry of Defence.





Over the last decade, the Army has concluded four contracts for the procurement of 155mm howitzers. These gun systems, including Dhanush, Sharang, Ultra Light Howitzer (ULH), and K-9 Vajra Self Propelled Guns, have already been inducted, with multiple regiments being equipped with these advanced weapons.





The Dhanush Guns represent an electronic upgrade of the renowned Bofors Guns, while the Sharang Guns have been up-gunned from 130mm to 155mm caliber. Notably, seven and five regiments have already been equipped with Self-Propelled guns.





The future standard calibre for all artillery guns will be 155mm, featuring automated systems and assemblies.





The Army's focus lies in the development of cutting-edge technologies in sighting systems, ammunition manufacturing, metallurgy, and the networking of guns, ensuring a robust and modernized artillery arsenal for the country's defence forces.







