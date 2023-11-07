



NEW DELHI: Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Khwaja Shahid alias Mia Mujahid — one of the masterminds of the 2018 terrorist attack on an Indian Army camp in J&K's Sunjuwan that had left six people, including five Army personnel, dead — is learnt to have been found beheaded near the Line of Control in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, sources said, adding his body bore signs of severe torture reported TOI





A resident of Neelum valley in POK, Mujahid was abducted by unidentified men three days ago, a development that had sent shock waves across the rank and file in Pakistani spy agency ISI.





The circumstances surrounding his abduction and killing remain unclear, and no group has yet claimed responsibility for the act. Mujahid’s killing follows assassinations by unknown men of a number of terrorists who were wanted in India and had found safe haven in Pakistan and other countries.





A group of heavily armed terrorists had attacked the Sunjuwan camp of the 36 Brigade of J&K Light Infantry on February 10, 2018. Later, security forces eliminated three of the terrorists who had donned Army combats and were armed with AK-56 rifles, under-barrel grenade launchers and a huge amount of ammunition, including grenades.





Ten people, including six women and children, were injured in the attack. One of the injured women was pregnant. She later delivered a baby girl through Caesarean section.







