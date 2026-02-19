



Aerospace giant Airbus, in partnership with TATA Advanced Systems, is set to ramp up production of its H125 helicopters to 10 units per year by 2029. The new final assembly line (FAL) in Karnataka marks India's first private-sector helicopter manufacturing facility.





The plant, located in Vemagal, was virtually inaugurated on 17 February by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron. This collaboration underscores growing Indo-French ties in defence and aerospace.





Airbus Helicopters CEO Bruno Even expressed strong confidence in India's helicopter market potential. He highlighted the H125 as a key enabler for civil aviation growth, emphasising its role in nation-building and public services.





The first H125 from the facility is slated for delivery in early 2027. Production will scale progressively to meet the 10-helicopter annual target by 2029. Beyond domestic needs, the helicopters will target exports to South Asian countries. This positions India as a regional hub for high-quality rotorcraft.





Plans also include potential production of the military H125M variant at the site. Localised manufacturing ensures Indian operators gain access to world-class technology with on-site maintenance and lifecycle support.





The H125, part of Airbus's Ecureuil family, is a single-engine workhorse with over 40 million flight hours globally. It holds the distinction of being the only helicopter to land on Mount Everest's summit.





In India and South Asia, the H125 reigns as the most popular model. Its versatility suits civil operations, emergency services, and high-altitude missions.





Even described helicopters as vital tools for regional connectivity, critical missions, and disaster management. Yet, India lags in per capita helicopter density compared to global standards.





Over 100 Airbus helicopters currently operate in India, spanning models like H125, H130, H135, Dauphin, and H145. These serve diverse sectors from tourism to public safety.





Airbus pioneered support for the Indian market by opening a dedicated customer centre in 2010. The company now sources components and services worth more than USD 1.5 billion annually from India.





This includes complex Aerostructures and systems, bolstering India's indigenous manufacturing ecosystem. The Karnataka FAL builds on Airbus-Tata's existing C295 military transport aircraft line in Vadodara, Gujarat.





Financing remains a focus, with Airbus poised to facilitate discussions on financial solutions for Indian buyers. Such measures could accelerate adoption across public and private sectors. The initiative aligns with India's push for self-reliance in defence and aerospace. It promises enhanced availability, reduced downtime, and tailored support for local operators.





By fostering a robust supply chain and skills transfer, the partnership strengthens India's position in global aviation. Exports could further elevate Tata-Airbus as a South Asian powerhouse.





PTI







