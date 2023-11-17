



Indian Army soldiers during a gun battle between terrorists and security forces in J&K





In an encounter with security forces, five Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) Kulgam district, today (17 November).





According to a senior police official, Kulgam Police, the Indian Army, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jointly neutralised the five terrorists, recovering incriminating materials in the process.





"Five terrorists were neutralised by the Kulgam Police, the Army and CRPF. Incriminating materials were also recovered. Operation is in the final stage and the area is being sanitised," the officer said.





Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Damhal Hanji Pora area of Kulgam, yesterday (on 16 November), based on information about the presence of terrorists in the area.





The operation turned into a gunbattle when terrorists opened fire on the security personnel. After a night-long lull, gunshots were exchanged early on Friday (17 November) morning in the Nehama area of Kulgam, specifically at Samno, according to officials.





Notably, in October, two terrorists with links to Hizbul Mujahideen were killed in a separate encounter with security forces in Kulgam.











