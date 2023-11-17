



Male: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju discussed the "multifaceted partnership" between India and Maldives, acknowledging the "tremendous progress" achieved in recent years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and outgoing Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.





Minister Rijiju landed in Maldives on Thursday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Mohamed Muizzu.





Following his arrival, Rijiju called on the outgoing Maldivian leader Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.





"Privileged to call-on President H.E. @IbuSolih. Discussed #India-#Maldives multifaceted partnership which saw tremendous progress in the last few years under the leadership of Hon'ble PM @NarendraModi and HEP @ibusolih," posted Rijiju on social media platform X.





The swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Mohamed Muizzu is going to be held in Male on November 17.





Upon his arrival, the union minister was received by senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Maldives and the Office of the President-elect.





"Minister of Earth Sciences of India, Kiren Rijiju arrived in the Maldives to attend the Presidential Inauguration 2023. The Minister was received by senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Office of the President-elect," posted the Maldives Ministry of Foreign Affairs on X.





The Indian High Commission in Maldives said it is pleased to welcome Rijiju to Maldives to represent India at the inauguration ceremony.





"Pleased to welcome H.E. Mr. @KirenRijiju, Minister of Earth Sciences @moesgoi India, to Maldives to represent India at the inauguration ceremony. Looking forward to constructive engagements over the next two days," as per the Indian High Commission in Maldives' official handle on 'X'.





Rijiju will represent India at the oath-taking ceremony of Maldivian President-elect Mohamed Muizzu.





Rijiju is on a two-day official visit to the island nation at the invitation of the President-elect of the Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu.





The Maldives notably holds a significant position in the Prime Minister's vision of "SAGAR" (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and the "Neighbourhood First Policy," thus making it India's principal maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).





According to MEA, this high level of ministerial representation from India at the inaugural ceremony underscores India's commitment to further deepen substantive cooperation and robust people-to-people ties between the two countries.





India had received an invitation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Maldives president-elect Mohamed Muizzu, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.





Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) candidate Muizzu won the Maldivian presidential elections last month.





He won with more than 53 per cent of the vote in the second round of voting, after emerging as the frontrunner in the first round with 46 per cent votes, followed by Ibrahim Solih's 39 per cent.





PM Modi had also congratulated Muizzu on his victory.





"Congratulations and greetings to @MMuizzu on being elected as President of the Maldives. India remains committed to strengthening the time-tested India-Maldives bilateral relationship and enhancing our overall cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region," PM Modi posted on social media platform X.







