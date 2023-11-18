



New Delhi: Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture (MoS) Meenakashi Lekhi met with John Chrysoulakis, Secretary General for Greeks Abroad and Public Diplomacy, on Friday.





The meeting focused on exploring avenues for stronger collaboration between India and Greece, with a particular emphasis on leveraging the invaluable contributions of the Indian diaspora.





"Had a fruitful meeting with H.E. Mr. @johnchrysoul, Secretary General for Greeks Abroad and Public Diplomacy. Discussed avenues for stronger collaboration between our nations, emphasising the invaluable contributions of the Indian diaspora. Looking forward to deepening ties and fostering cultural exchange," posted Meenakashi Lekhi on X.





Lekhi expressed her satisfaction with the fruitful discussions, highlighting the importance of fostering cultural exchange and deepening ties between the two nations. The meeting delved into various areas of potential cooperation, laying the groundwork for future initiatives that will strengthen the bilateral relationship.





They also acknowledged the significant role played by the Indian diaspora in contributing to the social, economic, and cultural fabric of their respective countries.





Separately, Minister Lekhi also met Swiss Ambassador Ralf Heckner. The two held talks on strengthening bilateral ties and on 75 years of India-Switzerland relations.





"Glad to meet the Swiss Ambassador Dr. Ralf Heckner today. Discussed our bilateral ties and 75 years of our Diplomatic Relations," Lekhi wrote on X.





Last month, the Embassy of Switzerland in India organised a joyous celebration of the enduring friendship between the two countries.





The occasion, marked by a unique Swiss Art Night, emphasised the deep-seated values of peace, unity, and artistic collaboration that have characterised this remarkable partnership.





Addressing the event, Ambassador Heckner emphasised that seventy-five years ago, India chose Switzerland as its first friend and partner, signing a friendship treaty that envisioned perpetual peace and unalterable friendship between the two nations.





"Today we are celebrating 75 years of friendship between Switzerland and India. 75 years ago, India chose Switzerland as the first country to sign a friendship treaty with and in that friendship treaty, it was written that the two countries should be together in perpetual peace and unalterable friendship. Very wise words of foresight. The world is indeed in great need of more perpetual peace and unalterable friendship," said Heckner on October 14.





India and Switzerland have had cordial and friendly relations since India's Independence, based on shared values of democracy and the rule of law, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.







