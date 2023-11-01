Image: Satwik Sadhukhan





NEW DELHI: The prototype of the Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter (TEDBF) to be operated from the aircraft carriers of Indian Navy, will be ready in next four to five years, and will add more strength to Indian Navy’s maritime prowess once it enters into production, Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar said here on Tuesday.





The Rafale Marine fighters, which are being imported from France, will in the meantime help bridge the gap regarding its fighters for aircraft carriers.





He was speaking on the sidelines of decommissioning ceremony of the last of its IL-38SD Sea Dragon Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft from operational service at the country’s largest naval aviation base INS Hansa.





The TEBDF is a canard delta wing, twin-engine, carrier-based, multirole combat aircraft being designed and developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), and will be manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).The TEDBF is expected to replace the MiG-29K onboard the INS Vikramaditya and the INS Vikrant.





Speaking on the decommissioning of the Navy’s workhorse Il-38SD, on Tuesday, 46 years after their induction, Navy chief described the occasion as truly historic.





“The aircraft brought glory to the Indian Navy time and again.The last IL-38SD decommissioned on Tuesday will be put on display at the Naval Aviation Museum at Dabolim. Another such aircraft was put on display there in March 2020,” Admiral Hari Kumar said.





During Tuesday’s ceremony, the aircraft made its final landing, completing the de-induction process. It was given a water cannon salute as a mark of respect.





The aircraft were operated by Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 315 Winged Stallion. The Il-38 was inducted into service from 1977 onwards and five aircraft were procured till 1983.





At INS Hansa, the Sea Dragons are being replaced by Boeing P-8I Neptune, of which four aircraft have been delivered to INAS316 since December 2021. The new unit was officially commissioned on March 29, 2022.







