



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unannounced visit to the Adampur air base served as a decisive and highly visible counter to Pakistan’s disinformation campaign during the recent India-Pakistan conflict.





In the days following India’s Operation Sindoor-a series of deep strikes targeting terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir-Pakistan claimed that its retaliatory missile strikes had destroyed India’s prized S-400 air defence system stationed at Adampur.





Satellite images circulated by Pakistani sources purported to show the aftermath of a successful strike, but Indian officials and independent observers quickly dismissed these as fabricated, noting the absence of any visible damage or debris.





Modi’s early morning visit, kept secret even from local administration, was meticulously timed and staged. Photographs released from the base showed the Prime Minister standing with air force personnel, with a MiG-29 fighter jet and the undamaged S-400 system clearly visible in the background.





This single image effectively dismantled Pakistan’s narrative, offering irrefutable visual proof that the S-400 system remained intact and operational. The symbolism was powerful: the Prime Minister, shoulder-to-shoulder with India’s air warriors at the very site Pakistan claimed to have destroyed, sent a message of resilience and credibility to both domestic and international audiences.





Beyond countering disinformation, Modi’s visit was aimed at boosting the morale of the armed forces, who had played a central role in intercepting Pakistani drones and missiles during the conflict. Adampur, India’s second-largest air base and a key node in the northern air defence network, had been on the front line of recent hostilities. The base’s personnel were instrumental in thwarting attacks, with integrated air defence systems successfully neutralising most threats.





During his 50-minute stay, Modi interacted with air force commanders and was briefed on the execution of Operation Sindoor and the current state of operational readiness. He praised the courage and determination of the armed forces, reiterating India’s gratitude and resolve.





The visit followed his national address, in which he declared that India’s new doctrine-demonstrated by Operation Sindoor-would treat both terrorists and their state sponsors as legitimate targets, marking a significant shift in India’s approach to cross-border terrorism.





Modi’s surprise appearance at Adampur was a calculated move that simultaneously debunked Pakistan’s false claims, reinforced the credibility of India’s armed forces, and projected a message of strength and preparedness.





The image of an undamaged S-400 system behind the Prime Minister became a symbol of India’s ability to withstand both physical and informational attacks, and underscored the strategic importance of Adampur in the country’s defence architecture.





ET News Report







