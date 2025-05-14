

The recent escalation between India and Pakistan, triggered by the Pakistan-linked Pahalgam terror attack and India’s subsequent launch of Operation Sindoor, has not only drawn in global attention but also exposed rifts among the major players seeking influence in South Asia. As the situation unfolded, the sequence of diplomatic and military events revealed underlying tensions, particularly between China and Pakistan, despite their much-touted “all-weather” alliance.





Following India’s precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, both sides engaged in intense cross-border exchanges, including drone warfare and artillery shelling. The conflict quickly drew statements from four key nations: the United States, Pakistan, India, and, notably, a delayed response from China.





The ceasefire was initiated by a direct phone call from Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) to his Indian counterpart, requesting an immediate halt to hostilities. India’s statement confirmed this sequence, positioning Pakistan as the party seeking de-escalation after suffering significant military losses and infrastructure damage during the Indian offensive.





US President Donald Trump was the first to publicly claim credit for brokering the ceasefire, announcing on social media that the United States had mediated the agreement after a night of intense talks. This assertion was promptly downplayed by Indian officials, who emphasised that the ceasefire was a bilateral military decision, not the result of American intervention.





China’s reaction, however, was markedly different. Beijing’s response came hours after the US announcement, and reports in diplomatic circles suggest that China was displeased with Islamabad’s decision to reach out to Washington in a moment of crisis rather than consulting Beijing first. China has long viewed South Asia as within its sphere of influence and aspires to be recognised as a regional peace broker. The fact that Pakistan, its closest strategic partner, turned to the US instead of China for mediation was seen as a slight by Chinese officials.





Evidence of China’s displeasure became apparent when Beijing reportedly contacted Islamabad after Trump’s announcement. In response, Pakistan issued a statement highlighting China’s support, seemingly to reaffirm the strength of their alliance and counter perceptions of any rift. However, the timing of this statement-following the US’s credit-taking-raised eyebrows and underscored the diplomatic scramble underway in Islamabad to manage its relationships with both powers.





Further complicating matters, Pakistan briefly disregarded the Trump-announced ceasefire, violating the agreement with drone incursions into Indian airspace. This move, interpreted by some as an effort to reassert its autonomy or perhaps to placate Beijing, only added to the confusion and diplomatic manoeuvring surrounding the ceasefire.





China’s frustration is rooted in its broader strategic concerns. Chinese commentators and analysts have viewed India’s assertive military actions not only as a challenge to Pakistan but also as an attempt to expand Indian influence in South Asia at China’s expense.





The perception in Beijing is that Operation Sindoor was as much about countering terrorism as it was about weakening Pakistan’s regional standing and, by extension, China’s influence. This episode has exposed the fragility of the China-Pakistan axis when confronted with fast-moving crises that demand immediate diplomatic choices.





China, alongside the United States, actively sought to position itself as a key player in the peace process, with Beijing making several public statements and diplomatic overtures to both New Delhi and Islamabad.





China’s involvement became particularly visible when, amidst ongoing drone incursions from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the Chinese foreign ministry released a statement highlighting a phone conversation between Foreign Minister Wang Yi and India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. The statement focused on China’s perspective, with only a cursory mention of India’s response, and New Delhi notably refrained from issuing any public reaction to Beijing’s statement.





Following the release of these statements, defence analysts observed a notable shift: the Pakistani drone incursions abruptly ceased. This sequence of events was interpreted by some as a symbolic gesture by Pakistan to appease China, underscoring Beijing’s growing leverage over Islamabad.





Two days later, China issued another statement urging both India and Pakistan to maintain the ceasefire momentum, avoid further conflict, and resolve differences through dialogue. China stressed its intent to remain in contact with both capitals and to continue its efforts to keep the region peaceful and stable. Beijing credited its foreign minister’s discussions with both Ishaq Dar and Ajit Doval as instrumental in bringing about the ceasefire and de-escalation.





On the Pakistani side, the government issued two statements on the evening of the ceasefire-one following President Trump’s announcement on social media, and another, reportedly at Beijing’s behest, which detailed a call between Pakistan’s foreign minister and Wang Yi. In this call, Wang Yi acknowledged Pakistan’s restraint and reaffirmed China’s steadfast support for Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Notably, the cessation of drone incursions occurred less than an hour after this exchange, reinforcing the perception of China’s influence over Pakistan’s military decisions.





Meanwhile, India maintained a firm stance, asserting that the ceasefire was a result of direct bilateral engagement, specifically through talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries. Indian officials downplayed external mediation, reiterated that all punitive diplomatic measures against Pakistan would remain in place and that any ceasefire request must be made bilaterally.





China’s public statements and diplomatic activity reflect its broader strategy to be seen as a constructive, stabilising force in regional conflicts. Official Chinese remarks welcomed the ceasefire, describing it as serving the fundamental and long-term interests of both India and Pakistan, contributing to regional peace, and reflecting the expectations of the international community. China also highlighted its ongoing communication with both sides and its role in urging restraint and dialogue.





Despite China’s claims of a “constructive role,” Indian sources consistently stressed that the ceasefire was a product of direct military-to-military communication, initiated by Pakistan, and not the result of third-party mediation. This divergence in narratives is consistent with India’s traditional resistance to external involvement in its disputes with Pakistan, contrasted with Pakistan’s greater receptivity to international mediation.





China’s relevance in the recent India-Pakistan ceasefire is characterised by its proactive diplomatic engagement, public positioning as a peace broker, and demonstrable influence over Pakistan’s actions. While Beijing’s statements and timing of events suggest it played a significant role in facilitating de-escalation, Indian officials continue to frame the ceasefire as a strictly bilateral outcome, underscoring the complex dynamics and competing narratives that shape regional security in South Asia.





The chronology of the ceasefire following Operation Sindoor reveals more than just the mechanics of military de-escalation; it exposes the competing ambitions of global and regional powers in South Asia.





China’s displeasure with Pakistan over the method and optics of the ceasefire-particularly Islamabad’s initial outreach to Washington-highlights the complex, sometimes transactional nature of alliances in the region. As Pakistan juggles its relationships with both the US and China, the episode serves as a reminder that even “all-weather” friendships are susceptible to strains when national interests and international prestige are at stake.





Agencies







