



In a ray of hope for eight former Indian Navy personnel who were handed the death penalty in Qatar last month, appeals filed against their sentences have been admitted by the Qatari court. According to sources, the appeals were made in their individual capacity but were assisted by India.





It was earlier reported on efforts being made by the Indian government to secure the release of the former Navy personnel who worked with private company Al Dahra and were arrested in August last year reportedly in an alleged case of espionage.





The eight Indians were on October 26 given death sentences by Qatar’s Court of First Instance. India described the ruling as “deeply” shocking and vowed to explore all legal options in the case. Days later, an appeal was filed against the death sentence.





External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said India is engaged with the Qatari authorities on the matter and that the government will continue to extend all legal and consular assistance to the Indian nationals.





The judgement in the entire process has been made confidential by the Qatari side. Neither the Qatari authorities nor New Delhi made the charges against the Indian nationals public.





In its reaction to the ruling by the Qatari court,the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) last month said that it is attaching “high importance” to this case and is exploring all legal options.





The charges were filed against the eight Indian navy veterans on March 25 and they were tried under Qatari law.





All of the former Navy officers had “unblemished stints” of up to 20 years in the Indian Navy and had held important positions, including that of instructors in the force, former military officials had said.





In May, Al-Dhara Global closed its operations in Doha and all those working there (primarily Indians) have since returned home. In the past, the Navy had taken up the case of the former naval personnel with top brass of the government for securing their release.







