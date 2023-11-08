

Srinagar: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) Wednesday raided multiple locations in Kashmir and New Delhi in connection with an alleged terror funding case.

The SIA sleuths conducted raids at dozens of places in New Delhi, Srinagar, Anantnag and Pulwama, an official said. The searches were carried out in pursuance of search warrants issued by the Special Court in FIR no 8 of 2023.





“During the searches, incriminating documents and electronic devices were seized from the premises of the suspects”, sources said and added that further investigation of the case was on and details of the case will be shared later.





If sources are to be believed, the SIA’s actions come as a result of a thorough investigation, which has led them to believe that some prominent individuals may have connections to this terror funding case.





While the names of these individuals remain confidential, they are reportedly on the radar of the SIA, they added.





The SIA was constituted on the lines of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) by Jammu and Kashmir government in November 2021 for handling high-profile terror cases in the Union Territory.





The CID Chief of J&K heads the agency as its Director and it has powers to suo-moto register FIR while all police stations mandatorily intimate the anti-terror body on registration of militancy cases.





From 2017, high profile militancy and terror-funding cases in J&K were handed over to the NIA for probe. Though still some cases are being investigated by the NIA, the formation of the SIA has lessened the burden on the premier national anti-terror agency.







