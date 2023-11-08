



Islamabad: Pakistan's Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) officials defused an explosive device found in a suspicious bag near Adiala Jail, The News International reported.





According to police, the bomb disposal squad was called in to check the suspicious bag, which later confirmed it was laden with an explosive device.





The quad then defused the device soon after they found it.





The bomb disposal squad said, "The suspicious device was packed with high-potential explosives of 1500 grams," adding that the device was found just one kilometre away from the Adiala Jail, a place where the hearing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's cypher case is scheduled to resume, The News International reported.





Police said that the device was completely disabled by a team of experts.





The explosive device was found near Adiala Road, which leads to the Adiala jail -- the prison where former Parkistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been jailed in the cypher case.





Moreover, the timing of the device found should also be noted as the hearing of the cypher trial is set to take place inside the Adiala Jail, according to The News International.





Following this incident, Abual Hsanat Zulqarnain, the judge conducting the hearing of the case under a special court, took another route to reach the jail today, as the bomb disposal squad defused the explosive device.





Since August this year, the hearing of Khan's cypher case has been conducted by a special court established under the Official Secrets Act, since August this year.





In today's hearing, eight of the PTI chief's lawyers -- Suleman Safdar, Umair Khan Niazi, Sikandar Zulqarnain Salim, Khalid Yousuf, Ahmad Masar, Sohail Khan, Niazullah Niazi and Usman Riaz Gill -- are set to appear for the hearing.





The explosive device episode comes at a time when the country is facing imminent terror threats from both internal and external terror outfits including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), The News International reported.





Moreover, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan remain the primary centres of violence, accounting for nearly 94 per cent of all fatalities and 89 per cent of attacks (including incidents of terrorism and security forces operations) recorded during this period.





Two police personnel were killed and three others were injured in a terror attack at an oil and gas company in Dera Ismail Khan region of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.





The deputy superintendent of police (DSP) said that the terrorist attack took place in the Drazanda tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan, claiming the lives of two policemen and injuring three others. He further said that one of the policemen was in critical condition.





According to the DSP, police personnel were deployed for the security of the oil company. The DSP further said that the search for the suspects is being carried out, according to Geo News report.







