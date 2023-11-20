



Baluchistan: In an explosion in Hoshab tehsil of Baluchistan's Kech district in Pakistan, three persons travelling in a car were killed, Dawn News reported on Sunday.





The report quoting Kech Deputy Commissioner Hussain Jan Baloch said the incident took place near the Balgatar area, adding that it had claimed the lives of three people.





He also said that the security personnel reached the blast site and shifted the bodies to Turbat Hospital.





As per Dawn News, investigations are underway to scrutinize the extent of the blast whether the explosion was caused by a mine planted in the ground or by an improvised explosive device planted by the roadside.





On Oct 31, a policeman and four labourers were killed and two others were injured in an attack on a police station in Turbat, Dawn News reported.





Unidentified gunmen had also fatally shot six labourers in Turbat on Oct 14. Earlier the same month, the project manager of the Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC) was killed in an IED blast targeting his vehicle in Quetta.







