



In a strategic move to upgrade its military capabilities, Turkey has announced plans to acquire 40 Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets, as stated by National Defence Minister Yaşar Güler on November 16, 2023. This significant defence procurement aims to enhance Turkey’s air force, ensuring readiness for current and future operational requirements.





The Eurofighter Typhoon, a highly effective multirole combat aircraft, is the product of a European consortium involving the UK, Germany, and Spain. Minister Guler informed the Turkish parliament that while the UK and Spain have signalled their assent, efforts are ongoing to secure Germany’s agreement to finalize the deal.





This development comes amidst Turkey’s ongoing quest to modernize its air forces. The F-16 and F-4 jets, currently in service within the Turkish Air Force, are considered adequate for Turkey’s immediate tasks. However, the defense strategy is forward-looking, seeking advanced options beyond the existing fleet.





Turkey’s path to this procurement has not been without its challenges. Ankara faced removal from the F-35 fighter jet program in 2019 by the United States, following its acquisition of the Russian S-400 missile defense system—a move the U.S. argued could jeopardize the security of the fighter jets.





Despite the U.S. claim, Turkey has consistently argued that there is no conflict between the S-400 system and its NATO commitments, advocating for a commission to examine the issue more closely.





In addition to the Eurofighter jets, Turkey has expressed intentions to modernize its F-16 fleet by acquiring 40 ready-made F-16 Block 70 Vipers and upgrading 79 aircraft at Turkish Aerospace Industry (TUSAS).





A request to Washington in 2021 for the F-16 jets and modernization kits was met with informal notification to Congress about the potential sale, though various congressional objections have introduced a degree of uncertainty into the proceedings.





Commitment To Self-Sufficiency





Despite these hurdles, Turkey’s defence ministry remains committed to self-sufficiency in defence capabilities. The nation has made significant strides in its domestic defence industry, notably developing its own two main planes, including the Hürjet and the 5th-generation KAAN aircraft, which is expected to make its maiden flight later this year.





Turkey’s defence agenda under President Erdoğan’s administration has been marked by a push towards local production, reducing foreign dependency for military needs. The nation’s domestically manufactured arsenal now includes unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs), air defence systems, and national warship and tank programs.





The Eurofighter Typhoon procurement and the modernization of the F-16 fleet are seen not only as a boost to Turkey’s defence autonomy but also as a reinforcement of its commitment to NATO’s collective security framework.





As Turkey navigates these complex procurement processes, it showcases its determination to maintain a robust and modern defence posture on the international stage.







