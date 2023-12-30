



Amid global competition and mounting geopolitical challenges in 2023, India’s defence modernisation took centre stage in the strategic playbook of defence planners shaping a transformative narrative. India launched several initiatives to shape itself as a net security provider and build a formidable and future-proof force that is also self-reliant. In that sense, 2023 emerged as a defining year, placing ‘modernisation’ squarely at the forefront. With a series of pivotal decisions and allocations, India’s journey towards bolstering its military prowess and fostering self-reliance took significant leaps this year.





Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) in 2023 approved several proposals worth over Rs 3.50 lakh crore to optimise the operational preparedness of the Indian Armed Forces. Here, we bring you some of these important proposals.





In March, DAC approved Acceptance of Necessity (AoNs) amounting over Rs70,500 crore under Buy {Indian-IDDM (Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured)} for capital procurement. The DAC nodded for a number of defence platforms for the Indian Navy which includes BrahMos missiles, Utility Helicopters (Maritime) worth Rs56,000 crore. The Council gave clearance for the acquisition of HAL’s Advanced Light Helicopter MK-III for the Indian Coast Guard. The DAC also approved the procurement of Long Range Stand-off Weapon for integration in IAF’s Su-30MKI aircraft. For Indian Army, DAC cleared the proposal of 155mm/52 Calibre ATAGS, as well as High Mobility & Gun Towing Vehicles.





In DAC’s June meeting the council gave clearance for procurement of 31 General Atomics MQ-9B drones for the Tri-Services (16 Sky Guardian and 15 Sea Guardian).





In July, the Council cleared AoN for the acquisition of 26 Rafale (Marine) Aircraft for the Indian Navy, which includes weaponry, simulator, crew training, spare, logistic support, etc, under an Inter-Governmental Agreement with the French Government.





The DAC accorded AoN for capital procurement proposals of worth Rs 45,000 crore in September. The proposals included Light Armoured Multipurpose Vehicles, Integrated Surveillance and Targeting systems and Next Generation Survey Vessels for the forces. The council also approved for avionic upgradation of IAF’s Dornier Carrier Aircraft, procurement of 12 SU-30MKI aircraft and Dhruvastra, Short Range Air-to-Surface Missile.





The DAC meeting held in November chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for Capital Acquisition Proposals which valued over Rs 2.23 lakh crore. Around 98% of the total AoN amount, around Rs2.20 lakh crore is to be spent on indigenous platforms. The council approved proposals for the acquisition of 97 HAL Light Combat Aircraft (Tejas Mk 1A) and 156 HAL Light Combat Helicopters (Prachand). The Council also cleared the acquisition of Towed Gun System which would replace the Indian field gun.





As 2023 draws to an end, the resonance of ‘Atmanirbharta’ (self-dependence) in India’s defence modernisation echoes louder than ever. With strategic approvals exceeding Rs3.50 lakh crore, the nation showcased unwavering commitment towards enhancing the operational capabilities of the armed forces. India’s defence modernisation not only aligned with the aspirations of the forces but also echoed the vision of a robust domestic defence ecosystem. Undoubtedly, 2023 marks a watershed moment in India’s journey towards asserting its position as a formidable global military power.



