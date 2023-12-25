



India's Aditya-L1 mission remarkable achievements even as it is on its way to reaching its destination on January 6, 2024. Know about its ground breaking experiments studying the Sun's phenomena and other achievements.





India's ground breaking space-based solar observatory, is set to reach its destination around Lagrange Point 1 (L1) on January 6, 2024. Positioned in a halo orbit, Aditya-L1 will experience a delicate gravitational equilibrium between the Sun and Earth. The insertion timing into orbit remains pending, as reported by S Somanath, Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).





Live Event on ISRO's YouTube Channel: Witness the historic moment as Aditya-L1 is inserted into its designated orbit via a live-streamed event on ISRO's official YouTube channel. The final destination of the Aditya-L1 mission is an impressive 1.5 million kilometers from Earth.





Launched on September 2, 2023, at 11:50 am IST, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Aditya-L1 seamlessly entered its intended orbit over an hour after lift-off. On September 19, the spacecraft executed the 'Trans-Lagrangian Point 1 Insertion' manoeuvre, marking its departure from Earth's gravitational sphere of influence, a feat previously achieved only by Mangalyaan-1.





Scientific Milestones Achieved: Aditya-L1 has already conducted a series of pioneering scientific experiments. These include measuring high-energy particles, capturing the first high-energy X-rays from solar flares, assessing energy variations in protons and alpha particles, and obtaining full-disk images of the Sun in near-ultraviolet wavelengths.





High-Energy Particle Measurements: The Supra-Thermal and Energetic Particle Spectrometer (STEPS) initiated Aditya-L1's scientific experiments by measuring high-energy ions in solar winds. Starting on September 10, 2023, STEPS recorded supra-thermal ions and electrons at distances exceeding 50,000 kilometers from Earth. These observations enable scientists to analyse particle behaviour in the presence of Earth's magnetic field.





Solar Flare Analysis and Sun Imaging: The High Energy L1 Orbiting X-ray Spectrometer (HEL1OS) captured its first high-energy X-ray images of solar flares on November 7. Meanwhile, the Solar Wind Ion Spectrometer (SWIS), part of the Aditya Solar wind Particle EXperiment (ASPEX), measured energy variations in protons and alpha particles on December 2, 2023.





Additionally, the Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT) achieved a remarkable milestone by capturing full-disc images of the Sun in near-ultraviolet wavelengths, providing valuable insights into the Sun's photosphere and chromosphere.







